Step Two Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 8.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2022 up 8.87% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 up 890.91% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Step Two Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Step Two Corp shares closed at 20.70 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 130.00% returns over the last 6 months and 224.96% over the last 12 months.