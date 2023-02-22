Step Two Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, up 251.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in December 2022 up 251.89% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 413.02% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 416.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.