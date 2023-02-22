Step Two Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, up 251.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in December 2022 up 251.89% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 413.02% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 416.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Step Two Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.

Step Two Corp shares closed at 19.00 on February 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.21% returns over the last 6 months and 122.22% over the last 12 months.