Step Two Corp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 3.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2020 up 3.14% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 73.24% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Step Two Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2019.

Step Two Corp shares closed at 6.45 on March 02, 2021 (BSE)