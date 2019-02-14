Step Two Corp Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 4.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2018 up 4.86% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 down 64.84% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 down 73.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2017.

Step Two Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2017.

Step Two Corp shares closed at 9.40 on February 12, 2019 (BSE)