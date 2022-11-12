STEL Holdings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.29 crore, down 44.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.29 crore in September 2022 down 44.4% from Rs. 5.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.35 crore in September 2022 down 45.58% from Rs. 4.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in September 2022 down 45.5% from Rs. 5.78 crore in September 2021.

STEL Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.34 in September 2021.

STEL Holdings shares closed at 127.95 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.75% returns over the last 6 months and -22.43% over the last 12 months.