STEL Holdings Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.91 crore, up 6129.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.91 crore in September 2021 up 6129.82% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.32 crore in September 2021 up 359525% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.78 crore in September 2021 up 57700% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

STEL Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2020.

STEL Holdings shares closed at 161.85 on November 04, 2021 (BSE)