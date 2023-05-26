English
    STEL Holdings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.19 crore, up 2.22% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for STEL Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.19 crore in March 2023 up 2.22% from Rs. 12.90 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.66 crore in March 2023 up 0.08% from Rs. 9.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.93 crore in March 2023 up 1.02% from Rs. 12.80 crore in March 2022.

    STEL Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.23 in March 2022.

    STEL Holdings shares closed at 141.10 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.67% returns over the last 6 months and 12.56% over the last 12 months.

    STEL Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.190.3712.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.190.3712.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.03
    Depreciation0.020.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.230.100.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.910.2312.78
    Other Income----0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.910.2312.79
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.910.2312.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.910.2312.79
    Tax3.260.073.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.660.169.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.660.169.65
    Equity Share Capital18.4618.4618.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.230.095.23
    Diluted EPS5.230.095.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.230.095.23
    Diluted EPS5.230.095.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 09:20 am