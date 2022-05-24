STEL Holdings Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.90 crore, up 9.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.90 crore in March 2022 up 9.99% from Rs. 11.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.65 crore in March 2022 up 11.93% from Rs. 8.62 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.80 crore in March 2022 up 10.44% from Rs. 11.59 crore in March 2021.

STEL Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 5.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.67 in March 2021.

STEL Holdings shares closed at 127.95 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.67% returns over the last 6 months and 52.32% over the last 12 months.