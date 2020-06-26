STEL Holdings Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.31 crore, up 119.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.31 crore in March 2020 up 119.18% from Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.17 crore in March 2020 up 127.45% from Rs. 4.47 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.16 crore in March 2020 up 123.79% from Rs. 4.54 crore in March 2019.

STEL Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 5.51 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.42 in March 2019.

STEL Holdings shares closed at 56.75 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.49% returns over the last 6 months and -32.52% over the last 12 months.