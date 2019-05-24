STEL Holdings Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore, up 47.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore in March 2019 up 47.29% from Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.47 crore in March 2019 up 70.52% from Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in March 2019 up 68.15% from Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2018.

STEL Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 2.42 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.42 in March 2018.

STEL Holdings shares closed at 91.25 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.80% returns over the last 6 months and -10.41% over the last 12 months.