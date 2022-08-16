STEL Holdings Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, down 70.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for STEL Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in June 2022 down 70.1% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 84.06% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 82.95% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2021.

STEL Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2021.

STEL Holdings shares closed at 111.95 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.02% returns over the last 6 months and -1.24% over the last 12 months.