STEL Holdings Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, up 82.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in June 2019 up 82.59% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2019 up 205.63% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2019 up 266.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.

STEL Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2018.

STEL Holdings shares closed at 71.90 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.46% returns over the last 6 months and -17.69% over the last 12 months.