STEL Holdings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 95.16% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for STEL Holdings are:Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2022 up 95.16% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 31940% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 700% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
STEL Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.
|STEL Holdings shares closed at 138.65 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.19% returns over the last 6 months and -9.73% over the last 12 months.
|STEL Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.37
|3.29
|0.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.37
|3.29
|0.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.04
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.09
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.23
|3.14
|0.02
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.23
|3.14
|0.02
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.23
|3.14
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.23
|3.14
|0.02
|Tax
|0.07
|0.79
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.16
|2.35
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.16
|2.35
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|18.46
|18.46
|18.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|1.27
|--
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|1.27
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|1.27
|--
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|1.27
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited