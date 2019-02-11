STEL Holdings Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore, up 646.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore in December 2018 up 646.56% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2018 up 2022.68% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2018 up 1153.85% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.

STEL Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2017.

STEL Holdings shares closed at 94.25 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.62% returns over the last 6 months and -14.67% over the last 12 months.