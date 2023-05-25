STEL Holdings Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.19 crore, up 2.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.19 crore in March 2023 up 2.22% from Rs. 12.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.66 crore in March 2023 up 0.08% from Rs. 9.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.93 crore in March 2023 up 1.02% from Rs. 12.80 crore in March 2022.

STEL Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.23 in March 2022.

STEL Holdings shares closed at 140.55 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.68% returns over the last 6 months and 7.29% over the last 12 months.