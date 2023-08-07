STEL Holdings Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, up 64.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in June 2023 up 64.41% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 up 125.07% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 up 113.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

STEL Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2022.

STEL Holdings shares closed at 223.90 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 61.49% returns over the last 6 months and 95.72% over the last 12 months.