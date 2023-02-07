STEL Holdings Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 95.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2022 up 95.16% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 4400% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 1050% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.