 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

STEL Holdings Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 95.16% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for STEL Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2022 up 95.16% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 4400% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 1050% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

STEL Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.37 3.29 0.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.37 3.29 0.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.04 0.04
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.10 0.09 0.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.22 3.14 0.01
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.22 3.14 0.01
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.22 3.14 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.22 3.14 0.01
Tax 0.07 0.79 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.15 2.35 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.15 2.35 0.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.15 2.35 0.00
Equity Share Capital 18.46 18.46 18.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 1.27 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.08 1.27 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 1.27 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.08 1.27 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited