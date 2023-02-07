STEL Holdings Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 95.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2022 up 95.16% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 4400% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 1050% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

STEL Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

STEL Holdings shares closed at 138.65 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.19% returns over the last 6 months and -9.73% over the last 12 months.