STEL Holdings Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 85.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2020 down 85.44% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 down 147.27% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 111.9% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2019.

STEL Holdings shares closed at 86.10 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.10% returns over the last 6 months and 30.75% over the last 12 months.