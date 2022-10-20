Steelcast Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121.17 crore, up 56.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.17 crore in September 2022 up 56.53% from Rs. 77.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.56 crore in September 2022 up 79% from Rs. 9.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.92 crore in September 2022 up 60.31% from Rs. 18.04 crore in September 2021.

Steelcast EPS has increased to Rs. 8.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.85 in September 2021.

Steelcast shares closed at 444.35 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.75% returns over the last 6 months