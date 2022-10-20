 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Steelcast Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121.17 crore, up 56.53% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steelcast are:

Net Sales at Rs 121.17 crore in September 2022 up 56.53% from Rs. 77.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.56 crore in September 2022 up 79% from Rs. 9.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.92 crore in September 2022 up 60.31% from Rs. 18.04 crore in September 2021.

Steelcast EPS has increased to Rs. 8.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.85 in September 2021.

Steelcast shares closed at 444.35 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.75% returns over the last 6 months

Steelcast
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 121.17 115.62 77.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 121.17 115.62 77.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 29.62 28.47 25.68
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.33 7.94 -8.95
Power & Fuel 16.14 16.42 --
Employees Cost 9.46 8.22 6.83
Depreciation 4.70 4.65 4.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.32 30.52 35.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.59 19.41 13.21
Other Income 0.63 0.30 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.22 19.72 13.33
Interest 0.69 0.75 0.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.53 18.97 13.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.53 18.97 13.11
Tax 5.97 4.83 3.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.56 14.14 9.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.56 14.14 9.81
Equity Share Capital 10.12 10.12 10.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.68 6.99 4.85
Diluted EPS 8.68 6.99 4.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.68 6.99 4.85
Diluted EPS 8.68 6.99 4.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:55 pm
