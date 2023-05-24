Steelcast Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 120.32 crore, up 29.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.32 crore in March 2023 up 29.32% from Rs. 93.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.54 crore in March 2023 up 102.93% from Rs. 9.63 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.07 crore in March 2023 up 75.74% from Rs. 17.68 crore in March 2022.

Steelcast EPS has increased to Rs. 9.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.76 in March 2022.

Steelcast shares closed at 477.05 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.51% returns over the last 6 months and 50.73% over the last 12 months.