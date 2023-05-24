English
    Steelcast Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 120.32 crore, up 29.32% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steelcast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 120.32 crore in March 2023 up 29.32% from Rs. 93.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.54 crore in March 2023 up 102.93% from Rs. 9.63 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.07 crore in March 2023 up 75.74% from Rs. 17.68 crore in March 2022.

    Steelcast EPS has increased to Rs. 9.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.76 in March 2022.

    Steelcast shares closed at 477.05 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.51% returns over the last 6 months and 50.73% over the last 12 months.

    Steelcast
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations120.32119.7393.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations120.32119.7393.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.3933.9026.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.48-1.88-2.65
    Power & Fuel15.85----
    Employees Cost9.919.437.64
    Depreciation4.384.424.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.7347.6243.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.5826.2413.25
    Other Income0.100.070.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.6926.3113.38
    Interest0.440.540.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.2525.7713.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.2525.7713.02
    Tax6.706.493.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.5419.289.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.5419.289.63
    Equity Share Capital10.1210.1210.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.669.534.76
    Diluted EPS9.669.534.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.669.534.76
    Diluted EPS9.669.534.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steelcast
    first published: May 24, 2023 10:22 am