Steelcast Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.04 crore, up 67.7% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steelcast are:

Net Sales at Rs 93.04 crore in March 2022 up 67.7% from Rs. 55.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.63 crore in March 2022 up 117.25% from Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.68 crore in March 2022 up 56.32% from Rs. 11.31 crore in March 2021.

Steelcast EPS has increased to Rs. 4.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.19 in March 2021.

Steelcast shares closed at 333.45 on May 18, 2022 (NSE)

Steelcast
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 93.04 79.00 55.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 93.04 79.00 55.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26.81 27.21 15.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.65 -11.62 -2.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.64 7.62 5.67
Depreciation 4.30 4.44 3.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.68 39.12 26.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.25 12.21 7.13
Other Income 0.12 0.06 0.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.38 12.27 7.37
Interest 0.36 0.79 0.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.02 11.48 6.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.02 11.48 6.38
Tax 3.39 2.94 1.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.63 8.54 4.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.63 8.54 4.43
Equity Share Capital 10.12 10.12 10.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.76 4.22 2.19
Diluted EPS 4.76 4.22 2.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.76 4.22 2.19
Diluted EPS 4.76 4.22 2.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steelcast
first published: May 19, 2022 03:33 pm
