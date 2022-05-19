Steelcast Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.04 crore, up 67.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.04 crore in March 2022 up 67.7% from Rs. 55.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.63 crore in March 2022 up 117.25% from Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.68 crore in March 2022 up 56.32% from Rs. 11.31 crore in March 2021.

Steelcast EPS has increased to Rs. 4.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.19 in March 2021.

Steelcast shares closed at 333.45 on May 18, 2022 (NSE)