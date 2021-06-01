Steelcast Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.48 crore, up 69.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.48 crore in March 2021 up 69.59% from Rs. 32.71 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2021 up 305.66% from Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.31 crore in March 2021 up 306.83% from Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2020.

Steelcast EPS has increased to Rs. 2.19 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.06 in March 2020.

Steelcast shares closed at 168.35 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 67.76% returns over the last 6 months and 139.47% over the last 12 months.