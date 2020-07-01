Steelcast Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 32.71 crore, down 58.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steelcast are:
Net Sales at Rs 32.71 crore in March 2020 down 58.75% from Rs. 79.29 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2020 down 139.39% from Rs. 5.47 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2020 down 81.02% from Rs. 14.65 crore in March 2019.
Steelcast shares closed at 83.10 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -27.80% returns over the last 6 months and -45.40% over the last 12 months.
|Steelcast
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.71
|43.80
|79.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32.71
|43.80
|79.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.15
|8.28
|18.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.02
|0.17
|4.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|10.62
|Employees Cost
|5.86
|5.48
|7.66
|Depreciation
|4.03
|4.02
|3.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.07
|21.00
|23.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.38
|4.86
|10.63
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.08
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.25
|4.94
|10.77
|Interest
|0.93
|1.16
|1.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.19
|3.77
|8.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.19
|3.77
|8.82
|Tax
|-0.03
|2.12
|3.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.16
|1.65
|5.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.16
|1.65
|5.47
|Equity Share Capital
|10.12
|10.12
|10.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|0.82
|2.70
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|0.82
|2.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|0.82
|2.70
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|0.82
|2.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:44 am