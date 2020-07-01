Steelcast Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 32.71 crore, down 58.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.71 crore in March 2020 down 58.75% from Rs. 79.29 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2020 down 139.39% from Rs. 5.47 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2020 down 81.02% from Rs. 14.65 crore in March 2019.

Steelcast shares closed at 83.10 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -27.80% returns over the last 6 months and -45.40% over the last 12 months.