Steelcast Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 79.29 crore, up 9.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.29 crore in March 2019 up 9.23% from Rs. 72.60 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.47 crore in March 2019 down 21.56% from Rs. 6.98 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.65 crore in March 2019 up 9.9% from Rs. 13.33 crore in March 2018.

Steelcast EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.70 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.45 in March 2018.

Steelcast shares closed at 150.20 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -0.23% returns over the last 6 months and -14.68% over the last 12 months.