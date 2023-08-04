English
    Steelcast Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 119.49 crore, up 3.35% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steelcast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 119.49 crore in June 2023 up 3.35% from Rs. 115.62 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.28 crore in June 2023 up 43.42% from Rs. 14.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.59 crore in June 2023 up 33.73% from Rs. 24.37 crore in June 2022.

    Steelcast EPS has increased to Rs. 10.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.99 in June 2022.

    Steelcast shares closed at 503.90 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.68% returns over the last 6 months and 12.62% over the last 12 months.

    Steelcast
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations119.49120.32115.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations119.49120.32115.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.0329.3928.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.650.487.94
    Power & Fuel13.6015.8516.42
    Employees Cost10.129.918.22
    Depreciation4.824.384.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.8033.7330.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.4826.5819.41
    Other Income0.290.100.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.7726.6919.72
    Interest0.180.440.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.5926.2518.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.5926.2518.97
    Tax7.326.704.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.2819.5414.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.2819.5414.14
    Equity Share Capital10.1210.1210.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.029.666.99
    Diluted EPS10.029.666.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.029.666.99
    Diluted EPS10.029.666.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 12:44 pm

