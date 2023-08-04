Steelcast Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 119.49 crore, up 3.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.49 crore in June 2023 up 3.35% from Rs. 115.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.28 crore in June 2023 up 43.42% from Rs. 14.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.59 crore in June 2023 up 33.73% from Rs. 24.37 crore in June 2022.

Steelcast EPS has increased to Rs. 10.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.99 in June 2022.

Steelcast shares closed at 503.90 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.68% returns over the last 6 months and 12.62% over the last 12 months.