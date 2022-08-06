Steelcast Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.62 crore, up 119.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.62 crore in June 2022 up 119.85% from Rs. 52.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.14 crore in June 2022 up 167.09% from Rs. 5.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.37 crore in June 2022 up 110.63% from Rs. 11.57 crore in June 2021.

Steelcast EPS has increased to Rs. 6.99 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.62 in June 2021.

Steelcast shares closed at 461.15 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 52.45% returns over the last 6 months and 83.00% over the last 12 months.