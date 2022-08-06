 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Steelcast Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.62 crore, up 119.85% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steelcast are:

Net Sales at Rs 115.62 crore in June 2022 up 119.85% from Rs. 52.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.14 crore in June 2022 up 167.09% from Rs. 5.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.37 crore in June 2022 up 110.63% from Rs. 11.57 crore in June 2021.

Steelcast EPS has increased to Rs. 6.99 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.62 in June 2021.

Steelcast shares closed at 461.15 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 52.45% returns over the last 6 months and 83.00% over the last 12 months.

Steelcast
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 115.62 93.04 52.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 115.62 93.04 52.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 28.47 26.81 15.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.94 -2.65 -3.72
Power & Fuel 16.42 -- --
Employees Cost 8.22 7.64 6.27
Depreciation 4.65 4.30 4.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.52 43.68 23.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.41 13.25 7.29
Other Income 0.30 0.12 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.72 13.38 7.31
Interest 0.75 0.36 0.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.97 13.02 7.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.97 13.02 7.12
Tax 4.83 3.39 1.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.14 9.63 5.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.14 9.63 5.29
Equity Share Capital 10.12 10.12 10.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.99 4.76 2.62
Diluted EPS 6.99 4.76 2.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.99 4.76 2.62
Diluted EPS 6.99 4.76 2.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:55 am
