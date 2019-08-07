Steelcast Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 65.59 crore, down 14.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.59 crore in June 2019 down 14.88% from Rs. 77.06 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.35 crore in June 2019 down 45.13% from Rs. 7.92 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.49 crore in June 2019 down 13.19% from Rs. 15.54 crore in June 2018.

Steelcast EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.15 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.91 in June 2018.

Steelcast shares closed at 128.15 on August 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -14.57% returns over the last 6 months and -36.13% over the last 12 months.