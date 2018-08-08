Steelcast standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 77.06 crore

Steelcast has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 77.06 crore and a net profit of Rs 7.92 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Steelcast has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 77.06 crore and a net profit of Rs 7.92 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 46.75 crore and net profit was Rs 3.33 crore, and other income Rs 48.90 crore. Steelcast shares closed at 205.25 on August 07, 2018 (BSE) and has given 12.84% returns over the last 6 months and 90.93% over the last 12 months. Steelcast Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 77.06 72.60 -2.15 Other Operating Income -- -- 48.90 Total Income From Operations 77.06 72.60 46.75 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 20.03 16.76 11.54 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.28 0.10 -4.52 Power & Fuel 11.57 10.71 8.39 Employees Cost 5.46 6.21 4.30 Depreciation 3.93 3.73 3.63 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 22.71 25.62 18.08 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.07 9.47 5.33 Other Income 0.54 0.14 0.27 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.61 9.60 5.60 Interest 2.71 2.80 2.66 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.90 6.81 2.94 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 8.90 6.81 2.94 Tax 0.98 -0.17 -0.39 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.92 6.98 3.33 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.92 6.98 3.33 Equity Share Capital 10.12 10.12 10.12 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.91 3.45 1.65 Diluted EPS 3.91 3.45 1.65 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.91 3.45 1.65 Diluted EPS 3.91 3.45 1.65 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 8, 2018 12:02 pm