Steelcast Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.73 crore, up 51.55% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steelcast are:

Net Sales at Rs 119.73 crore in December 2022 up 51.55% from Rs. 79.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.28 crore in December 2022 up 125.85% from Rs. 8.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.73 crore in December 2022 up 83.9% from Rs. 16.71 crore in December 2021.

Steelcast
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 119.73 121.17 79.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 119.73 121.17 79.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 33.90 29.62 27.21
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.88 5.33 -11.62
Power & Fuel -- 16.14 --
Employees Cost 9.43 9.46 7.62
Depreciation 4.42 4.70 4.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.62 32.32 39.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.24 23.59 12.21
Other Income 0.07 0.63 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.31 24.22 12.27
Interest 0.54 0.69 0.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.77 23.53 11.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.77 23.53 11.48
Tax 6.49 5.97 2.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.28 17.56 8.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.28 17.56 8.54
Equity Share Capital 10.12 10.12 10.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.53 8.68 4.22
Diluted EPS 9.53 8.68 4.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.53 8.68 4.22
Diluted EPS 9.53 8.68 4.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited