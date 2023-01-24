Steelcast Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.73 crore, up 51.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.73 crore in December 2022 up 51.55% from Rs. 79.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.28 crore in December 2022 up 125.85% from Rs. 8.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.73 crore in December 2022 up 83.9% from Rs. 16.71 crore in December 2021.