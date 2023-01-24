English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Steelcast Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.73 crore, up 51.55% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steelcast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 119.73 crore in December 2022 up 51.55% from Rs. 79.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.28 crore in December 2022 up 125.85% from Rs. 8.54 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.73 crore in December 2022 up 83.9% from Rs. 16.71 crore in December 2021.

    Steelcast
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations119.73121.1779.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations119.73121.1779.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.9029.6227.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.885.33-11.62
    Power & Fuel--16.14--
    Employees Cost9.439.467.62
    Depreciation4.424.704.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.6232.3239.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.2423.5912.21
    Other Income0.070.630.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.3124.2212.27
    Interest0.540.690.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.7723.5311.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.7723.5311.48
    Tax6.495.972.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.2817.568.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.2817.568.54
    Equity Share Capital10.1210.1210.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.538.684.22
    Diluted EPS9.538.684.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.538.684.22
    Diluted EPS9.538.684.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited