Steelcast Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 79.00 crore, up 80.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.00 crore in December 2021 up 80.57% from Rs. 43.75 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.54 crore in December 2021 up 125.83% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.71 crore in December 2021 up 76.08% from Rs. 9.49 crore in December 2020.

Steelcast EPS has increased to Rs. 4.22 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.87 in December 2020.

Steelcast shares closed at 300.60 on January 27, 2022 (NSE)