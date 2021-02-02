Steelcast Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 43.75 crore, down 0.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.75 crore in December 2020 down 0.12% from Rs. 43.80 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2020 up 128.42% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.49 crore in December 2020 up 5.92% from Rs. 8.96 crore in December 2019.

Steelcast EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.82 in December 2019.

Steelcast shares closed at 149.35 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 67.81% returns over the last 6 months and 24.51% over the last 12 months.