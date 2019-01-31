Steelcast Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 78.05 crore, up 32.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.05 crore in December 2018 up 32.58% from Rs. 58.87 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.38 crore in December 2018 up 54.35% from Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.86 crore in December 2018 up 30.47% from Rs. 11.39 crore in December 2017.

Steelcast EPS has increased to Rs. 3.65 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.37 in December 2017.

Steelcast shares closed at 149.95 on January 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -15.76% returns over the last 6 months and -25.55% over the last 12 months.