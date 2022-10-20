 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Steel Str Wheel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,081.09 crore, up 12.84% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Strips Wheels are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,081.09 crore in September 2022 up 12.84% from Rs. 958.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.61 crore in September 2022 down 13.05% from Rs. 62.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.80 crore in September 2022 down 14.1% from Rs. 140.63 crore in September 2021.

Steel Str Wheel EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 40.23 in September 2021.

Steel Str Wheel shares closed at 783.20 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.03% returns over the last 6 months and -14.14% over the last 12 months.

Steel Strips Wheels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,081.09 1,016.09 958.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,081.09 1,016.09 958.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 718.89 697.02 568.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.54 -17.59 1.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 66.06 65.22 52.06
Depreciation 20.23 20.05 20.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 162.45 162.12 198.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 96.93 89.25 116.91
Other Income 3.64 0.03 3.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.57 89.28 120.50
Interest 20.60 18.24 23.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 79.97 71.04 96.75
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Tax 79.97 71.04 96.76
Tax 25.37 22.91 33.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 54.61 48.13 62.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 54.61 48.13 62.80
Equity Share Capital 15.65 15.65 15.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.44 15.41 40.23
Diluted EPS 17.44 15.41 40.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.44 15.41 40.23
Diluted EPS 17.44 15.41 40.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:00 pm
