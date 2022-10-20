Steel Str Wheel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,081.09 crore, up 12.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,081.09 crore in September 2022 up 12.84% from Rs. 958.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.61 crore in September 2022 down 13.05% from Rs. 62.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.80 crore in September 2022 down 14.1% from Rs. 140.63 crore in September 2021.

Steel Str Wheel EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 40.23 in September 2021.

Steel Str Wheel shares closed at 783.20 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.03% returns over the last 6 months and -14.14% over the last 12 months.