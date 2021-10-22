Steel Str Wheel Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 958.04 crore, up 136.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 958.04 crore in September 2021 up 136.71% from Rs. 404.74 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.80 crore in September 2021 up 347.81% from Rs. 14.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.63 crore in September 2021 up 155.83% from Rs. 54.97 crore in September 2020.

Steel Str Wheel EPS has increased to Rs. 40.23 in September 2021 from Rs. 9.00 in September 2020.

Steel Str Wheel shares closed at 1,811.85 on October 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 175.71% returns over the last 6 months and 258.21% over the last 12 months.