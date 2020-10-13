Steel Str Wheel Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 404.74 crore, up 11.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 404.74 crore in September 2020 up 11.78% from Rs. 362.08 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.02 crore in September 2020 up 82.39% from Rs. 7.69 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.97 crore in September 2020 up 13.83% from Rs. 48.29 crore in September 2019.

Steel Str Wheel EPS has increased to Rs. 9.00 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.93 in September 2019.

Steel Str Wheel shares closed at 472.85 on October 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 22.23% returns over the last 6 months and -38.82% over the last 12 months.