Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Steel Str Wheel Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 404.74 crore, up 11.78% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Strips Wheels are:

Net Sales at Rs 404.74 crore in September 2020 up 11.78% from Rs. 362.08 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.02 crore in September 2020 up 82.39% from Rs. 7.69 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.97 crore in September 2020 up 13.83% from Rs. 48.29 crore in September 2019.

Steel Str Wheel EPS has increased to Rs. 9.00 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.93 in September 2019.

Steel Str Wheel shares closed at 472.85 on October 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 22.23% returns over the last 6 months and -38.82% over the last 12 months.

Steel Strips Wheels
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations404.74120.27362.08
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations404.74120.27362.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials235.0173.69247.55
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.342.04-27.65
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost29.0417.6242.60
Depreciation17.8917.3817.98
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses72.5524.5858.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.91-15.0423.42
Other Income5.170.876.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.08-14.1730.31
Interest21.6022.5822.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.48-36.757.51
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax15.48-36.757.51
Tax1.461.34-0.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.02-38.097.69
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.02-38.097.69
Equity Share Capital15.5915.5915.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.00-24.434.93
Diluted EPS8.99-24.404.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.00-24.434.93
Diluted EPS8.99-24.404.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 13, 2020 10:52 am

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel Str Wheel #Steel Strips Wheels

