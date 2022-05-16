 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Steel Str Wheel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,063.26 crore, up 51.92% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Strips Wheels are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,063.26 crore in March 2022 up 51.92% from Rs. 699.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.89 crore in March 2022 up 9.71% from Rs. 44.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.84 crore in March 2022 up 26.23% from Rs. 92.56 crore in March 2021.

Steel Str Wheel EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 28.55 in March 2021.

Steel Str Wheel shares closed at 740.85 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.87% returns over the last 6 months and 104.07% over the last 12 months.

Steel Strips Wheels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,063.26 860.52 699.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,063.26 860.52 699.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 681.67 510.22 451.58
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.80 -0.60 2.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 63.75 55.47 57.44
Depreciation 18.94 20.24 19.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 213.28 188.82 102.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.42 86.38 66.92
Other Income 5.48 1.69 6.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.90 88.07 73.40
Interest 19.47 22.48 19.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 78.43 65.59 54.10
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Tax 78.43 65.59 54.10
Tax 29.54 22.90 9.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.89 42.69 44.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.89 42.69 44.56
Equity Share Capital 15.61 15.61 15.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.66 13.67 28.55
Diluted EPS 15.62 13.64 28.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.66 13.67 28.55
Diluted EPS 15.62 13.64 28.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:22 am
