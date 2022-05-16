Steel Str Wheel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,063.26 crore, up 51.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,063.26 crore in March 2022 up 51.92% from Rs. 699.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.89 crore in March 2022 up 9.71% from Rs. 44.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.84 crore in March 2022 up 26.23% from Rs. 92.56 crore in March 2021.

Steel Str Wheel EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 28.55 in March 2021.

Steel Str Wheel shares closed at 740.85 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.87% returns over the last 6 months and 104.07% over the last 12 months.