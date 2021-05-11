MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Steel Str Wheel Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 699.87 crore, up 80.81% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Strips Wheels are:

Net Sales at Rs 699.87 crore in March 2021 up 80.81% from Rs. 387.07 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.56 crore in March 2021 up 948.78% from Rs. 5.25 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.56 crore in March 2021 up 136.79% from Rs. 39.09 crore in March 2020.

Steel Str Wheel EPS has increased to Rs. 28.55 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.37 in March 2020.

Close

Steel Str Wheel shares closed at 761.50 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.23% returns over the last 6 months and 111.88% over the last 12 months.

Steel Strips Wheels
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations699.87524.54387.07
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations699.87524.54387.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials451.58322.09266.96
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.05-5.72-18.09
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost57.4448.8431.91
Depreciation19.1617.8818.16
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses102.7293.7974.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.9247.6513.26
Other Income6.483.807.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.4051.4520.93
Interest19.3020.4522.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax54.1031.00-1.28
Exceptional Items0.00----
P/L Before Tax54.1031.00-1.28
Tax9.542.253.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.5628.76-5.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.5628.76-5.25
Equity Share Capital15.6115.6115.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS28.5518.43-3.37
Diluted EPS28.4918.43-3.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS28.5518.42-3.37
Diluted EPS28.4918.43-3.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel Str Wheel #Steel Strips Wheels
first published: May 11, 2021 11:11 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.