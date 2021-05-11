Steel Str Wheel Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 699.87 crore, up 80.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 699.87 crore in March 2021 up 80.81% from Rs. 387.07 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.56 crore in March 2021 up 948.78% from Rs. 5.25 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.56 crore in March 2021 up 136.79% from Rs. 39.09 crore in March 2020.

Steel Str Wheel EPS has increased to Rs. 28.55 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.37 in March 2020.

Steel Str Wheel shares closed at 761.50 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.23% returns over the last 6 months and 111.88% over the last 12 months.