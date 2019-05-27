Steel Str Wheel Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 526.65 crore, up 22.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 526.65 crore in March 2019 up 22.17% from Rs. 431.08 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.92 crore in March 2019 down 11.06% from Rs. 22.40 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.96 crore in March 2019 up 0.44% from Rs. 63.68 crore in March 2018.

Steel Str Wheel shares closed at 810.60 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.38% returns over the last 6 months and -35.98% over the last 12 months.