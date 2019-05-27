Steel Str Wheel Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 526.65 crore, up 22.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Strips Wheels are:
Net Sales at Rs 526.65 crore in March 2019 up 22.17% from Rs. 431.08 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.92 crore in March 2019 down 11.06% from Rs. 22.40 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.96 crore in March 2019 up 0.44% from Rs. 63.68 crore in March 2018.
Steel Str Wheel shares closed at 810.60 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.38% returns over the last 6 months and -35.98% over the last 12 months.
|
|Steel Strips Wheels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|526.65
|482.66
|431.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|526.65
|482.66
|431.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|317.29
|353.68
|254.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.69
|-36.93
|0.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|45.85
|51.13
|35.55
|Depreciation
|15.32
|15.51
|14.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|98.26
|53.11
|83.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|41.24
|46.16
|41.90
|Other Income
|7.40
|3.51
|7.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|48.64
|49.66
|49.08
|Interest
|23.02
|22.71
|19.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|25.63
|26.95
|29.46
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|25.63
|26.95
|29.46
|Tax
|5.71
|7.33
|7.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|19.92
|19.63
|22.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|19.92
|19.63
|22.40
|Equity Share Capital
|15.59
|15.59
|15.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|12.60
|14.40
|Diluted EPS
|--
|12.02
|14.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|12.60
|14.40
|Diluted EPS
|--
|12.02
|14.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited