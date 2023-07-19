Steel Str Wheel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,044.40 crore, up 2.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,044.40 crore in June 2023 up 2.79% from Rs. 1,016.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.60 crore in June 2023 down 1.1% from Rs. 48.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.21 crore in June 2023 up 7.21% from Rs. 109.33 crore in June 2022.

Steel Str Wheel EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 15.41 in June 2022.

Steel Str Wheel shares closed at 212.15 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.87% returns over the last 6 months and 25.61% over the last 12 months.