    Steel Str Wheel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,044.40 crore, up 2.79% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Strips Wheels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,044.40 crore in June 2023 up 2.79% from Rs. 1,016.09 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.60 crore in June 2023 down 1.1% from Rs. 48.13 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.21 crore in June 2023 up 7.21% from Rs. 109.33 crore in June 2022.

    Steel Str Wheel EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 15.41 in June 2022.

    Steel Str Wheel shares closed at 212.15 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.87% returns over the last 6 months and 25.61% over the last 12 months.

    Steel Strips Wheels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,044.401,004.921,016.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,044.401,004.921,016.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials688.35613.98697.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.5344.72-17.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost88.2678.5465.22
    Depreciation22.4319.9520.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses168.32159.22162.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax90.5688.5189.25
    Other Income4.216.700.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.7895.2089.28
    Interest23.5722.6918.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax71.2172.5271.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax71.2172.5271.04
    Tax23.6125.2222.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.6047.3048.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.6047.3048.13
    Equity Share Capital15.6515.6515.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.043.0215.41
    Diluted EPS3.033.0115.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.043.0215.41
    Diluted EPS3.033.0115.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel Str Wheel #Steel Strips Wheels
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 09:11 am

