Steel Str Wheel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,016.09 crore, up 49.84% Y-o-Y

Jul 19, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Strips Wheels are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,016.09 crore in June 2022 up 49.84% from Rs. 678.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.13 crore in June 2022 down 5.79% from Rs. 51.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.33 crore in June 2022 up 9.3% from Rs. 100.03 crore in June 2021.

Steel Str Wheel EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 32.73 in June 2021.

Steel Str Wheel shares closed at 844.45 on July 18, 2022 (NSE)

Steel Strips Wheels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,016.09 1,063.26 678.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,016.09 1,063.26 678.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 697.02 681.67 460.89
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.59 -6.80 -28.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 65.22 63.75 47.40
Depreciation 20.05 18.94 17.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 162.12 213.28 101.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.25 92.42 80.19
Other Income 0.03 5.48 2.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.28 97.90 82.47
Interest 18.24 19.47 19.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 71.04 78.43 62.74
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Tax 71.04 78.43 62.74
Tax 22.91 29.54 11.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.13 48.89 51.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.13 48.89 51.08
Equity Share Capital 15.65 15.61 15.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.41 15.66 32.73
Diluted EPS 15.41 15.62 32.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.41 15.66 32.73
Diluted EPS 15.41 15.62 32.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

