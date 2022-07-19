English
    Steel Str Wheel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,016.09 crore, up 49.84% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Strips Wheels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,016.09 crore in June 2022 up 49.84% from Rs. 678.13 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.13 crore in June 2022 down 5.79% from Rs. 51.08 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.33 crore in June 2022 up 9.3% from Rs. 100.03 crore in June 2021.

    Steel Str Wheel EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 32.73 in June 2021.

    Steel Str Wheel shares closed at 844.45 on July 18, 2022 (NSE)

    Steel Strips Wheels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,016.091,063.26678.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,016.091,063.26678.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials697.02681.67460.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.59-6.80-28.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost65.2263.7547.40
    Depreciation20.0518.9417.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses162.12213.28101.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.2592.4280.19
    Other Income0.035.482.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.2897.9082.47
    Interest18.2419.4719.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax71.0478.4362.74
    Exceptional Items----0.00
    P/L Before Tax71.0478.4362.74
    Tax22.9129.5411.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.1348.8951.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.1348.8951.08
    Equity Share Capital15.6515.6115.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.4115.6632.73
    Diluted EPS15.4115.6232.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.4115.6632.73
    Diluted EPS15.4115.6232.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel Str Wheel #Steel Strips Wheels
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 06:00 pm
