MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Steel Str Wheel Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 678.13 crore, up 463.86% Y-o-Y

July 14, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Strips Wheels are:

Net Sales at Rs 678.13 crore in June 2021 up 463.86% from Rs. 120.27 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.08 crore in June 2021 up 234.11% from Rs. 38.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.03 crore in June 2021 up 3016.2% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2020.

Steel Str Wheel EPS has increased to Rs. 32.73 in June 2021 from Rs. 24.43 in June 2020.

Close

Steel Str Wheel shares closed at 1,144.40 on July 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 75.75% returns over the last 6 months and 158.50% over the last 12 months.

Steel Strips Wheels
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations678.13699.87120.27
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations678.13699.87120.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials460.89451.5873.69
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-28.952.052.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost47.4057.4417.62
Depreciation17.5619.1617.38
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses101.03102.7224.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.1966.92-15.04
Other Income2.276.480.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.4773.40-14.17
Interest19.7319.3022.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.7454.10-36.75
Exceptional Items0.000.00--
P/L Before Tax62.7454.10-36.75
Tax11.669.541.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.0844.56-38.09
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.0844.56-38.09
Equity Share Capital15.6115.6115.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS32.7328.55-24.43
Diluted EPS32.6628.49-24.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS32.7328.55-24.43
Diluted EPS32.6628.49-24.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel Str Wheel #Steel Strips Wheels
first published: Jul 14, 2021 09:55 am

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.