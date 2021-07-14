Steel Str Wheel Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 678.13 crore, up 463.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 678.13 crore in June 2021 up 463.86% from Rs. 120.27 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.08 crore in June 2021 up 234.11% from Rs. 38.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.03 crore in June 2021 up 3016.2% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2020.

Steel Str Wheel EPS has increased to Rs. 32.73 in June 2021 from Rs. 24.43 in June 2020.

Steel Str Wheel shares closed at 1,144.40 on July 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 75.75% returns over the last 6 months and 158.50% over the last 12 months.