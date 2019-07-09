Steel Str Wheel Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 470.59 crore, down 6.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 470.59 crore in June 2019 down 6.01% from Rs. 500.69 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.72 crore in June 2019 down 31.59% from Rs. 21.51 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.47 crore in June 2019 down 8.98% from Rs. 65.34 crore in June 2018.

Steel Str Wheel EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.44 in June 2019 from Rs. 13.83 in June 2018.

Steel Str Wheel shares closed at 781.40 on July 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.34% returns over the last 6 months and -37.82% over the last 12 months.