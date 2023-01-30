Steel Str Wheel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 938.44 crore, up 9.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 938.44 crore in December 2022 up 9.05% from Rs. 860.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.77 crore in December 2022 up 2.52% from Rs. 42.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.92 crore in December 2022 up 1.49% from Rs. 108.31 crore in December 2021.