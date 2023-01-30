 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Steel Str Wheel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 938.44 crore, up 9.05% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Strips Wheels are:

Net Sales at Rs 938.44 crore in December 2022 up 9.05% from Rs. 860.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.77 crore in December 2022 up 2.52% from Rs. 42.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.92 crore in December 2022 up 1.49% from Rs. 108.31 crore in December 2021.

Steel Strips Wheels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 938.44 1,081.09 860.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 938.44 1,081.09 860.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 658.41 718.89 510.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -68.34 16.54 -0.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 73.90 66.06 55.47
Depreciation 20.21 20.23 20.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 166.59 162.45 188.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.67 96.93 86.38
Other Income 2.04 3.64 1.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.71 100.57 88.07
Interest 22.02 20.60 22.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 67.69 79.97 65.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 67.69 79.97 65.59
Tax 23.93 25.37 22.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 43.77 54.61 42.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 43.77 54.61 42.69
Equity Share Capital 15.65 15.65 15.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.80 17.44 13.67
Diluted EPS 2.79 17.44 13.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.80 17.44 13.67
Diluted EPS 2.79 17.44 13.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited