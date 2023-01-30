English
    Steel Str Wheel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 938.44 crore, up 9.05% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Strips Wheels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 938.44 crore in December 2022 up 9.05% from Rs. 860.52 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.77 crore in December 2022 up 2.52% from Rs. 42.69 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.92 crore in December 2022 up 1.49% from Rs. 108.31 crore in December 2021.

    Steel Strips Wheels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations938.441,081.09860.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations938.441,081.09860.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials658.41718.89510.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-68.3416.54-0.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost73.9066.0655.47
    Depreciation20.2120.2320.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses166.59162.45188.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.6796.9386.38
    Other Income2.043.641.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.71100.5788.07
    Interest22.0220.6022.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax67.6979.9765.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax67.6979.9765.59
    Tax23.9325.3722.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities43.7754.6142.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period43.7754.6142.69
    Equity Share Capital15.6515.6515.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.8017.4413.67
    Diluted EPS2.7917.4413.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.8017.4413.67
    Diluted EPS2.7917.4413.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited